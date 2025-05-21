Jenny McCarthy feels proud to have put together a totally "clean" beauty line.

Jenny McCarthy has opened up about her clean beauty line

The TV presenter has revealed she came up with the idea for Formless Beauty - which sells "non-toxic" make-up and skincare products - after cleaning up her diet and starting to worry about all of the "garbage" ingredients she was putting on her face.

She told PEOPLE: "I was like, why am I cleaning up my food, my water, my air, and then I'm going to put this garbage on my face? And then that's when I went down the major rabbit hole of looking at ingredients and said: 'I need to start my own company'."

Her brand now boasts products including lip gloss, blusher, moisturiser and cleanser, and Jenny admits it's taken her a long time to perfect the formulas.

She told the publication: "It's taken me years to get here. My chemist, I think, has a bullseye picture of me in his office because I am so particular when it comes to having everything be clean, fragrance-free, vegan, and paraben-free."

However, Jenny is adamant the hard work was worth it because the formulas have really helped some people with sensitivities.

She added: "I had someone come up to me at the dentist and tell me: 'I haven't been able to wear make-up in 10 years because mascara usually makes my eyes burn, and I can wear your make-up'.

"So I feel like we're absolutely making a difference. It's just a matter of getting the word out there that we are strict and true to our meaning behind clean and performance."

Jenny previously set out her company's goals in a mission statement posted on the brand's website, which read: "For as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled to find beauty products that truly work for me.

"With sensitive skin and allergies to just about everything, I’ve always been extra cautious about what I put on my body. Even brands marketed as 'clean' often left me disappointed - or worse, irritated.

"That’s when I realized: if I couldn’t trust what others put inside their products, I’d have to create something better myself.

"That’s how Formless Beauty came to life. Our mission is simple: to create high-quality, vegan, and cruelty-free makeup and skincare products made with pure, trustworthy ingredients. Every formula is designed to be gentle on sensitive skin while delivering gorgeous, luxurious results."