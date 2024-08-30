Jessica Chastain's skin looks "better" if she slaps her face.

Jessica Chastain has shared her make-up ritual

The 47-year-old actress has shared her make-up routine in a new video and revealed the bizarre tip she picked up while working on a job, and even though she doesn't understand how it seems to work for her, she's happy with the results.

The 'Molly's Game' star kicked off her routine in Vogue's Beauty Secrets series by applying True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum to her skin and letting it “absorb.”

Slapping her face, she laughed: “I worked with a make-up artist once who just kept hitting me. She kept doing this to my skin with the products.

"I realised it made my skin look better. Don’t know what that is.”

The 'Interstellar' star stressed her belief that "“taking care of your skin is an extension of taking care of yourself" as she applied eye masks and a tinted sunscreen.

Jessica used nude and brown colours from a Makeup by Mario palette, as well as white eyeliner in her waterline, on her eyes.

She said: “I love pops of colour in my wardrobe, but in terms of my face, earth tones all the way."

The award-winning star admitted she "doesn't drink enough" water to have a dewy complexion so hydrates her skin with True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil, before applying Mario Badescu Drying Lotion and Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen to get a glow before applying foundation.

She said: “I like this Charlotte Tilbury [Flawless Filter Foundation]. The goal is to look as natural as possible.

“Sometimes when I’m acting, I wear even less make-up than I do in normal life."

After brightening under her eyes with the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick and adding Neen Going Rouge Cheek + Lip Cream to her cheeks, Jessica added a splash of colour with an Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick.

She said: “If it’s evening and I’m like, ‘I want a big red mouth,’ it just feels so bad ass and French."

Jessica finished her look with mascara, eyebrow gel, and contouring to her nose.