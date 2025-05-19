Jessica Simpson wanted to do something "new and youthful" with her hair.

Jessica Simpson was ready for a new look

The 'Use My Heart Against Me' singer showed off her "desert sunset blonde" look - dirty blonde with sunkissed highlights - on 'American Idol' over the weekend and her colourist Rita Hazan explained the 43-year-old star was keen to "switch it up" and couldn't be happier with the results.

Rita told People magazine: "The must-have in my kit that I use on all my clients is Glaze’s Supergloss. For Jessica, we used the shade Vanilla Lights — her perfect match to tone down brassiness in her highlights.

"It delivers a rich, shiny payoff, and a silky, polished finish that leaves hair looking refreshed and healthier after just one use.

"She was so happy to get a new look and switch it up. She always had a super buttery blonde — this time we wanted something new and youthful.

"I think it's a fresh and young vibe, but with confidence and a slight attitude to represent her mood. We have been in each other's lives for so many years that there’s personal and professional trust."

Rita has worked with Jessica for years and they kick off their sessions with a "hair party", in which they exchange gossip and share a laugh.

She said: "Usually I fly in from New York, and we have a hair party in her bathroom with a few of the same people every six weeks.

"First, we catch up on life for a quick second, and then continue to laugh and tell very personal stories about what we all got into for the month. It's actually hysterical. I don't think there was one time I went there and didn't laugh hysterically."

Jessica recently explained she has "no rules" when it comes to her fashion inspiration, though she often gets ideas from online pinboard Pinterest.

Discussing her latest Walmart for Jessica Simpson Collection, she told People magazine: "For me, personally, style evolves as I do on a personal level, through each stage of my life.

"That's the inspiration for my music right now ... Nashville Canyon is an evolution of past, present, future, versatility, femininity, openness and confidence.

"Anything from a vintage printed wallpaper in a movie I am watching or a performance piece displayed in an old documentary.

"Everyone who knows me knows I am observant. I never miss a detail. Inspiration comes at me in visceral ways, every single day. And I honestly don’t know what I would do without Pinterest."