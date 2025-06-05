Jimmy Choo thinks Kuala Lumpur is a great shopping destination.

Jimmy Choo loves shopping in Kuala Lumpur

The 76-year-old designer was born in Penang in Malaysia, and he thinks his country's capital is a must-visit destination for shoppers, observing that the city has changed a lot in recent decades.

He told the BBC: "Many years ago, when I came to Kuala Lumpur for the first time, it wasn't as modern.

"It has changed a lot. There are now lots of high-rise apartments and hotels and it's a lot more multicultural."

Jimmy currently splits his time between London and Kuala Lumpur. And he's suggested that the Malaysian capital is the perfect destination for people seeking high-end bargains.

He explained: "A lot of people come here to shop because we have a lot of designer shops and the prices are not too high.

"Whether you want to buy shoes, bags, accessories – you can get them all in KL."

Jimmy noted that Malaysian designers often study overseas before returning home.

He said: "Malaysia has a lot of local designers who have been very well trained overseas.

"They go to study fashion in places like the UK or Australia, then when they've finished their studies, they often come back to their own country to promote their designs."

Jimmy is a particularly big fan of Lord's Tailor, the clothing store founded in 1974 by designer Robert Loh.

Jimmy - who has been a customer at the store since the 90s - shared: "It was recently the 50th anniversary of the designer Robert, who learned tailoring and design in London.

"Whenever I travel to different parts of the world, they will design all my outfits – daywear and evening wear."

Jimmy observed that the store provides an excellent service at a fraction of the typical London price.

He said: "They have their own factory, and all the staff have been very well trained.

"If you go on a Monday for the measurements, they will have everything ready by Wednesday or Thursday to bring home."