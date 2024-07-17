Joe Manganiello in the best shape of his life at 47

Joe Manganiello is in the best shape of his life at 47.

The 'True Blood' actor revealed he broke all his weightlifting personal records last year and is continuing to get stronger, insisting that age is just a number.

He told Men's Journal: "I didn’t expect to do that. It was like, 'Holy s***, we’re doing this'. I was the biggest I’d ever been. I hear people all the time complain to me ‘Well, I’m 37, it’s over.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m 47. I can do anything better than ever.’"

Joe revealed his success in weightlifting and his impressive physique is a result of hard work with his trainer Ron Mathews, and hiring a nutritionist who used to work for NASA.

He said: "He’ll take 10 vials of your blood, then three weeks later, you get 26 pages of results. He tells you exactly what you should be eating—what I’m designed to eat.”

And, Joe has always invested in himself, even from the early days of his career.

He said: "My first year on 'True Blood', I lived off my savings. I was paid next to nothing for that first season, and I put all that money into my trainer and a publicist. I didn’t have the money to be spending on Hugh Jackman’s trainer, right? But I just f****** made it happen.”

Joe is so dedicated to his fitness, that he even raised the ceilings of his home gym in order to get the most out of his workouts.

He previously told Men's Health: "When we moved in, I met the contractors to figure out how much room I had to go up or down. It turned out I could go up 30cm. Just enough for proper overhead presses. You can snatch squat, you can drop your weights . . . You can do whatever you want."