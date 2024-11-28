Joey King creates special make-up looks to match the holidays.

Joey King is the new face of e.l.f. cosmetics

The 25-year-old actress has revealed she likes to match her face to the occasion and explained she likes to wear a blue theme for her family's Hanukkah dinner so she uses a blue eye-liner to set the mood.

She told PEOPLE: "I like to do matching make-up to whatever the holiday is. So on our Hanukkah dinner, I like to sometimes do blue eyeliner and sometimes I'll use the H2O Proof Inkwell Eyeliner in the shade Bluebird."

Joey is the new face of e.l.f. Cosmetics and stars in the company's new holiday campaign - dubbed eyes. lips. face. fandom - promoting the Power Grip Primer with a face streaked with sports colours and the actress declaring the product helps her face paint stay in place.

She said of the primer: "There's a reason it is so beloved and so popular, because it works so well and the formula is incredible. I can't say enough good things about it."

Joey went on to reveal she's been a huge fan of the brand since she started dabbling with cosmetics as a child, adding: "I've grown up loving e.l.f.

"I started dabbling in makeup roughly when I was 13 years old, and e.l.f. has been a part of mine and my sister's cosmetic lives for so long.

"I mean, everyone knows about e.l.f. As a longtime fan of the brand, it was just really, really exciting that they thought of me [for this campaign] because everyone's always thinking of them."