Julia Fox changed into her second Oscars dress "on the side of the road".

Julia Fox changed into second Oscars outfit at roadside

The 35-year-old actress turned heads with two bold looks after the Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25), first appearing in a totally sheer dress at the Vanity Fair party before swapping for a blonde wig, white shirt, grey skirt and purple tie for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's glitzy bash.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I changed on the side of the road.

"Yeah, I was butt a**-naked on the side of the road. I'll do anything for a look."

The 'Uncut Gems' star opened up on her second look, which she insisted was all about "theatre" and "performance.

She explained: "This is like a swept away, like a gust of wind hit me...

"We're in Hollywood, it's about drama. It's about theatre. It's about performance.

"I think it's easy to just put on a dress and look pretty or beautiful or hot and I don't really aspire to that."

Julia is open to taking inspiration from anywhere, and last year she stepped out with a "mac and cheese" style blode hairdo in partnership with cheese brand Velveeta.

Her stylist John Novotny - who uses they/them pronouns - admitted at the time that everything came together as planned.

They told People magazine: "The Velveeta Gold is honestly fab and she’s definitely golden!

"Julia and I were both pleasantly surprised at how beautiful the gold color is. It’s a warmer yellow [reminiscent of] a warm sunny day or delicious bowl of mac and cheese."

They added that the colour was inspired by Velveeta's "supremely creamy and melty goodness".

The duo's bond is one build on trust, so both of them were "ready to play" with the eyecatching hue.

Thankfully, Julia's transformation from an icy platinum blonde style was a "pretty simple" process, taking almost an hour.

Novotny added: "A lot of yellow hair dyes tend to lean more [towards] slime green, but not this one. This dye is a deposit-only color, meaning no damage."