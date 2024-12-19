Julia Garner's "style icon" is her grandmother.

Julia Garner loved her 2024 Golden Globes look

The 30-year-old actress has always thought her relative had "fabulous style" and she also got starstruck when she saw Chloe Sevigny in person because she thinks of the 'Kids' star as the "ultimate New York cool girl".

She told Fashionista.com: "I would say my two biggest style icons are probably my grandmother — my dad's mother had a fabulous style — and then my stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman. Her fashion really inspires me. They're my two muses.

"And maybe Chloë Sevigny! As a kid watching her, I was like, 'Oh my god.'

"The only time I've gotten very nervous [around a celebrity] was when I saw her at the park once. To me, she's the ultimate New York cool girl."

The 'Ozark' star finds it hard to choose her favourite red carpet look because she doesn't think anyone has a better eye for fashion than her stylist.

She said: "It's really hard, in the best way, to pick a favourite red carpet look when you work with Elizabeth Saltzman. I've never met anybody that has her brain. She really just gets the whole world.

"One that sticks out to me, though, is when Sabato [De Sarno of Gucci] made my Golden Globes 2024 dress. That one was really special because it felt very me.

"It might be my favourite red carpet look. I love a sequin when it's done in a really sophisticated way. I don't like big sequins, and this dress was all micro sequins."

Julia doesn't follow trends because the 'Inventing Anna' star doesn't feel "authentic" if she isn't wearing something she feels totally confident in.

She said: "I don't really like sticking to trends. I never do any trends. It doesn't feel authentic to me.

"I stick with what I feel confident in because I think that's going to change the way you carry yourself. It's all about how you walk.

"You can wear the most beautiful outfit, but if you don't feel beautiful in it, it's not going to come across [well]."