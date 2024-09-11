Kano has celebrated his ongoing relationship with Adidas Originals at a special event in London.

The 39-year-old rapper has a deal with the athletic apparel and footwear corporation in partnership with JD Sports and arrived at Balamii radio station at Omeara London on Tuesday (10.09.24) to celebrate the launch of his latest drop, with the likes of AKALA, Laviai Nielsen, Watson D Hirschfield, Big Has turning up to show their support.

Kano said: "London is original and classic, just look at what we produce, inspired by this city. Tonight was testament to that."

The party saw guests enjoying Kano’s signature rum in Duppy Share cocktails, and a surprise performance by the 'This Is the Girl

' hitmaker himself.

Wearing his own pair of HB Spezial trainers Kano curated a set of London artists including Bashy, Skrapz, HOPE, Enny and Grace Acladna with guest DJs: Plastician, Izzy Bossy, Kim Turnball

Big Has served his take on a London classic kebab, with BBQ’d lamb chop, salsa rosso and hung yoghurt, in honour of Kano’s Tottenham roots, to keep the vibe going.

The 'Typical Me' singer previously explained how growing up in England's capital city had influenced his sense of style over the years.

He told GQ: "Living in the city, and having grown up there, my style has been shaped by it. London has framed the way I get dressed in the morning, as much as it has my own identity and the sound of my music, whether that's my influences or because it's always bloody raining."

