Kate Ferdinand prefers to wear "very casual" clothes most of the time.

Kate Ferdinand likes to dress up and make an effort with her outfit at least once a week

The 33-year-old star - who is married to footballer Rio Ferdinand and has son Cree, three, and 15-month-old daughter Shae with him - admitted that while she likes to spend "five or six days" of the week choosing from her laid-back attire because of her busy schedule as a mother, she eventually gets to a point where she has to make an effort.

She told OK! Magazine: "Five or six days every week I’m very casual, and then by the seventh day, I’m like, 'Right, enough’s enough. We need to be doing a little something here.' I just haven’t got the time in the morning to be getting glam every day. It’s a different way of life with children."

The WAG - who became a stepmother to Rio's children Lorenz, 17, Tate, 15, and Tia, 12, after the death of his first wife Rebecca in 2015 - has also passed a lot of clothes on to the eldest of her brood and has kept outfits from milestone events in her life such as her 2019 wedding.

She added: "Tia has all my old clothes, she gets all my hand-me-downs. I clear out often, I’m not someone that hoards. I don’t really have a lot of stuff. I put certain things in memory boxes that I feel are important, and the rest goes to family or I donate them to charity. think Tia or Shae might want to look at them when they’re older.

"So what I do is I zip them away in a clothing bag with a picture of me wearing it on the front. I’ve kept all my wedding outfits, engagement outfits, just special occasion things — like when Rio got his OBE, I kept that one."