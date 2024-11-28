Kate Moss says vintage shops are overcharging for pieces that aren't even vintage.

Kate Moss says vintage shopping is becoming too expensive

The '90s supermodel loves nothing more than rummaging through London's famous markets to thrift a bargain of yesteryear, but she says sellers are spoiling the fun by pushing up the prices and selling stuff that is only a couple of decades old.

She told British Vogue: “Vintage shops are just combed through now; they charge too much, and you just feel like it’s not really vintage anymore – it’s like 10 or 20 years old.

“Vintage, to me, is like the ’30s, ’40s or ’50s. And we didn’t call it vintage, we called it second-hand.”

Kate is releasing a new collection with high-street brand Zara this week, which includes an ode to the famous gold sweater dress she rocked to Glastonbury Festival in 2005.

Kate says the items are inspired by pieces in her own closet that she has kept from when she was a teenager.

She said: "The collection has got – and I hate saying this word – a timelessness to it. You could dip into it at any time. You would have worn these clothes when you were 18. Nothing has changed – it’s still really your style.”

The Zara x Kate Moss collection launches on November 30 in store and online and it features ready-to-wear clothing and accessories.

She said in a statement: "I wanted to create the perfect party capsule - pieces that feel effortlessly chic, but with an edge ... Mixing classic cuts, with just the right amount of glam, to take you through the party season."

Kate added: "I’ve enjoyed working with Zara on campaigns over the years and always loved their collaborations, so when Marta [Marta Ortega Pérez, the chair of Zara's parent company Inditex] and I first talked about this project I was excited [about] getting to design clothes again and working with [stylist] Katy England."

However, she clarified to the fashion bible that she is "not a designer" and should be in the shop "styling up a storm".

Kate previously released collections for Topshop between 2007 and 2010 and returned to create a one-off line for the brand in 2014.