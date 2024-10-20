Kate Moss' collaboration with Zara is "effortlessly chic, but with an edge".

Kate Moss has revealed more details about her Zara collection

The supermodel has teamed up with the high street giant to create a new clothing collection focused on partywear and Kate has revealed she felt "excited" to start designing again after previously creating a highly successful line for Topshop.

She said in a statement: "I wanted to create the perfect party capsule - pieces that feel effortlessly chic, but with an edge ... Mixing classic cuts, with just the right amount of glam, to take you through the party season."

Kate added: "I’ve enjoyed working with Zara on campaigns over the years and always loved their collaborations, so when Marta [Marta Ortega Pérez, the chair of Zara's parent company Inditex] and I first talked about this project I was excited [about] getting to design clothes again and working with [stylist] Katy England."

The Zara x Kate Moss collection launches on November 30 in store and online and it features ready-to-wear clothing and accessories.

Kate previously designed collections Topshop between 2007 and 2010 but returned to create a one-off line for the brand in 2014.

Speaking about returning to create her last collection for Topshop, Kate told British Vogue: "I have really missed being involved in the design process, and working with the team at Topshop.

"I am very excited to create a new collection that bears my name. Now more than ever, with London being at the forefront of fashion, as it feels like I'm back home working with Topshop."