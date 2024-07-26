Kate Upton warns about wardrobe malfunctions

Kate Upton has warned the designers on her new show to beware of "wardrobe malfunctions".

The 32-year-old model hosts new Hulu show 'Dress My Tour', which sees 11 aspiring designers competing to create outfits for music celebrities as they aim to win the $100,000 prize and Kate believes their job is more difficult because of the performance aspect of the clients.

She explained to WWD: "There’s so many iconic [tour outfits]. Musicians use fashion, especially on tours, to further the story of their songs and of that performance. And to really see that come to life in this competition series is fun. We have musical guests every episode, so the designers get real life experience presenting their designs and their story to these musicians.

"What each musician brought to the judging panel was that this garment was made for them, and [each challenge] was really about understanding who they are and what their style is or specifically what they’re looking for. Also, there’s a huge performance aspect of this show, where instead of models walking down the runway, it’s dancers performing in it. So you want to make sure there’s no major wardrobe malfunctions."

Guest judges on the series include Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, Toni Braxton, rapper JT, French Montana, Coi Leray, and Jessie James Decker and Kate believes it is vital the contestants take their "constructive criticism" on board.

She said: "We really know who [the contestants] are, and what they’re great at. So it’s really seeing if they continue to push themselves, if they take constructive criticism.

"It’s a really high-energy, fun show. You can really see the glitz and glam on camera.”