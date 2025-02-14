Kate Winslet will rewear her 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards green Armani dress at the BAFTA Film Awards.

Kate Winslet will be rewearing this dress at the BAFTA Film Awards

The 'Titanic' star wants to wear the SAG outfit again for her moment on the ceremony's red carpet, as well as to stand out among the star-studded guests at the glitzy ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (16.02.25).

Kate told British Vogue: "You won’t see me at the Burberry show because I’ll be filming, but you might just spot me at the BAFTAs, where I’ll be rewearing the green Armani dress I took the SAG Awards in 2016.”

The 49-year-old actress, who does not always work with a stylist, explained that she has deliberately been wearing trousers at red carpet events in a bid to remove herself from talk about body image.

Winslet - who has previously discussed her experiences of being body shamed during her career - said: "I would never begrudge anyone the opportunity to feel poised and prepared.

"But you might have noticed that I’ve been wearing a lot of trouser suits at recent events, and that is deliberate ...

"The messaging around women’s bodies is becoming distorted again.

"I’ve been there before and it troubles me to see it returning like this.

"And so, in this moment of turbulence, I want to remain a neutral figure, and avoid being one of the people who could create further conversation.

"It really matters."

Kate features in a new campaign for Burberry and admits that she was attracted to the "solid and steady" British fashion house.

The 'Lee' star explained: "There's something about the brand which anchors me.

"It's not trying to become something other than a touchstone of quintessential British fashion."