Kate Winslet thinks being comfortable in what you wear is crucial for confidence

The 'Titanic' actress - who has Mia, 24, and Joe, 21, from previous marriages, and Bear, 11, with husband Edward Abel Smith - says that feeling at ease in what you are wearing ensures you can attend any function, whether that's a family party or movie premiere, and be at your best.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: “I think probably what I have learnt is that the more relaxed and comfortable I feel, the more confident I am. "That is actually quite a critical thing to have learnt because when you are on a red carpet and you are wearing a dress that is corseted and boned and you have to stand, pose and sit in it for very long periods of time, it is important to feel comfortable, otherwise you are just wishing the occasion away and just desperately want to get home and put your pyjamas on and that’s not the right way to feel.

"You should feel like you can wear something with confidence, and own it and enjoy being out and enjoy being part of the occasion."

The 48-year-old star has also vowed not to "go into shops" anymore.

She said: “My personal style, in a funny way, has not evolved much. I’ve always been a jeans, comfy T-shirt and nice jacket sort of girl.

"I have made a decision recently that I am not going to go into shops anymore. I find them stressful.

"When something new comes into my life it’s usually from a shoot or it’s something my son doesn’t want to wear anymore, usually an oversized jacket.”