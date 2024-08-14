Katie Holmes doesn't allow her fame to influence her style.

Katie Holmes has her own sense of style

The 45-year-old actress believes movie stars are facing more pressures than ever before to look good when they're not working - but that doesn't change how Katie approaches fashion and beauty.

The Hollywood star told Town and Country magazine: "Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be.

"As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress."

Katie insisted she won't be dictated to by outside pressures.

She shared: "I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?"

In June, Katie explained that her acting career has served as her fashion "education".

The actress - who previously played Joey Potter on 'Dawson's Creek' - revealed that she's been inspired by her experience of working on TV shows and movies.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, Katie shared: "I feel my education in clothes and their meaning came out of working in television and movies, working with great costume designers and having it explained to me what it means if a character has a cable-knit sweater over a plain sweater, and how that reveals a part of them.

"I fell in love with thinking like that, and letting the clothes really dictate a certain part of someone’s essence."

Katie has her own collection with the French brand APC, and the actress revealed that she also finds inspiration in everyday life.

She said: "I really look at other people that have an innate sense of style. And I’m like, ‘Oh - that with that! OK, that’s cool.’ I’m always looking for inspiration. "