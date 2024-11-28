Keira Knightley has forgotten how to walk in high heels.

The actress - who is mom to two daughters with her husband James Righton - has admitted her style is a lot more practical since becoming a

mother and she now bounces between two pairs of Dr. Martens boots which she wears every day - and she's worried she can no longer totter about in stilettos.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’ve got a brown pair and a black pair, and it’s very hard to ever take them off. I’ve no idea how to walk in heels any more."

Keira also revealed she will no longer wear outfits that expose her midriff after previously adopting crop tops as her signature style back in the 2000s.

She also explained she was stunned to see a group of teenage girls wearing tummy-flashing outfits on the London Underground because they looked so similar to the clothes she used to wear 20 years ago.

Keira added: "I was like, ‘Hang on, are they my clothes?’ I don’t have the midriff any more, so it’s not coming out."

The actress previously recalled she learned a lot about fashion when she was gifted a pile of designer clothes in her twenties.

She revealed the "Cinderella moment" happened when was flown to Paris to meet with Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld during her tenure as as the face of the fashion house's perfume Coco Mademoiselle.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I was probably too young to be terrified of him, and I didn’t know enough about fashion.

"I was staying at the Ritz, and when I opened the wardrobe, I found all these Chanel clothes in there. I just thought the room hadn’t been cleaned, so I phoned down to reception to say someone had left their clothes behind, and they said they were for my stay. But not to keep.

"It’s always a Cinderella moment."