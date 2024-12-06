Keira Knightley "doesn't have the legs" for 1960s fashion.

The 39-year-old actress admitted that she "looks good" in skirts that hark back to the 1940s but would struggle to fit in in later history and her lack of "heaving bosom" would also put her at a disadvantage for fashion from the Georgian era as well.

She told the LA Times: "I wouldn’t do well in the ‘60s — those micro-minis. I don’t have the legs for it. But I look good in a ‘40s dress. Your Marie Antoinette [era], the 1700s — I don’t have a bust so the heaving bosom is not going to be my vibe."

The 'Black Doves' star has appeared in many period films over the years including 'Pirates of the Caribbean' - which is set in the 1600s - and the wartime drama film 'Atonement' and admitted that she finds those sort of costumes more "enjoyable" because they allow her to truly build a character in a way that modern-day pieces do not.

She said: "What I love about doing costume dramas is that building the costumes becomes part of creating the character. When we were doing 'Pride and Prejudice', all of Elizabeth’s socks had to be striped. I can’t remember why, but the character didn’t make sense without this particular stripe. Everything has a meaning to it. I enjoy the process of building a character through clothes in a way that you just can’t in a modern-day piece.

"With “Black Doves' I was like, she’s somebody who has small children and can still wear cashmere, and it’s pristine. There are people who can do that. I’m not one of them.