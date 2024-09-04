Keith Urban has revealed the skincare routine he does with his wife Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban has revealed the skincare products he and wife Nicole Kidman swear by

The country music star and the Hollywood actress enjoy getting skincare facials and using LED light therapy face masks.

When appearing on the 'Kyle and Jackie O Show', host Kyle Sandilands asked Keith: "Do you enjoy the, you know, when you get the steaming facials? I like that."

Keith replied: 'I'm always glad I do it. But I always forget to."

The 56-year-old star went on to reveal that he has even tried out the LED masks, which aim to stimulate collagen and minimise redness and wrinkles.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' hitmaker also confirmed he has done this alongside his wife Nicole and their daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14.

The host asked Keith if he's tried LED masks, to which Keith said: "Yeah, they're pretty good!"

Kyle quipped: "They obviously work better for you than me, you're very handsome!"

Nicole previously revealed that she gives her spouse and their girls pedicures.

She told InStyle: "Keith is a pretty low-maintenance guy.

"Sometimes, though, I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures. I'll use the Seratopical Heel Souffle on them and on myself at night. It's fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet. I am so glamorous."

And Nicole also confessed her beauty routine is not that complicated because she likes to be able to spend time with her family.

She explained: "I'm a five-minute girl in the morning and at night. I've got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I'm not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself. I don't like dry, scaly skin. Who does? But that's my skin's tendency. The one thing I've leaned heavily on is the Seratopical Glow Facial Oil. I also apply Cancer Council Sunscreen all over my face and hands."