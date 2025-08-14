Kelly Ripa has joked she only wears a bra "to hold her microphone".

Kelly Ripa has opened up about her underwear

The 54-year-old talk show host quipped that the average age of her bras is "thousands of years" because "they don't get a big workout".

During a discussion about the history of bras on Live with Kelly and Mark, she quipped: "I'm not asking a lot of them, if you know what I'm saying. You know what I mean?

"Basically, I wear a bra to hold my microphone on. That is why I wear a bra, not to hold anything else, because there's nothing else there.

"I don't care if you're offended. Shut it! That is why I wear a bra, just to put a microphone on. So, I don't ask a lot."

Her husband and co-star Mark Consuelos, also 54, joked his bra preference is "the ones that had the little snaps at the front", and she admitted he was "very good" at remvoing those.

She teased: "I was so impressed. I was like 'wow' and I mean this guy knows his way around a bra."

Last month, Kelly admitted she once debated a breast augmentation, as she joked about her small bust.

She told the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast: "I have no boobs.

"We know that I'm flat-chested. It's not a mystery at this point. It's almost a point of pride."

Although she's been tempted in the past, she ends up reading "horror stories" about botched surgeries which puts her off.

She said: “I've gone to more breast augmentation consults than I would like to admit.

"Like, every time I hear about the new boob guy, I go and I have a consult. And I’m like, ‘What? What will you do?’ And they always, like, say all the right things and do all the right things.

"And, you know, because our cell phones listen to us … It pops up. And I scroll through, like, so many horror stories of boob jobs.”

Meanwhile, a lot of her friends have had breast augmentations in the past, but it doesn't stop there.

She explained: "They've had multiple because, like, every ten years or so, you have to, like, swap them out.

"So let's say I get them at 55. Right? That means at 65, I have to swap them out. At 75, I'm on my second pair? Let's say I live to 85, I'm going under the knife again?"