Khloe Kardashian's top beauty tip is to take extra good care of your neck and hands.

Khloe Kardashian takes extra care of her neck and hands

'The Kardashians' star swears by daily SPF on her face and she's convinced putting extra sunscreen on other areas is the best anti-ageing treatment money can buy.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Wear sunscreen as much as you can. I wear it religiously now, especially on my hands. Your hands and neck tell your age so you’ve got to take care of them. Your face, you can fix."

She went on to reveal the fashion advice she would give to her six-year-old daughter True, insisting youngsters shouldn't worry about following trends.

She said: "Don’t follow the trends. I’m so proud of my nieces - the older ones [Penelope, 12, and North, 11].

"You know how some younger girls are wearing provocative things these days? They’re like: 'We don’t want to wear that, we’re too young for that'.

"They’re into their Billie Eilish baggy clothes and I love that confidence in them. So march to the beat of your own drum."

Khloe's younger half-sister Kylie Jenner has previously revealed she's taken SPF advice from her elder sibling.

Kylie - who runs her successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line - has admitted she is "religious" about sun protection and credits her sister with teaching her SPF also needs to be applied to her hands.

She told Elle.com: "Khloe is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands ... I’m religious about applying it [SPF], and I never leave the house without putting it on my face."

Kylie also stressed the importance of "self-care" and revealed she feels good when she's eating healthily and working out.

She added: "Self-care is so important – no matter how busy I get, I have to make sure I take time for myself. I really consider working out to be a big part of my self-care routine, I try to do it at least 4-5 times a week ...

"I’ve been working out regularly and eating healthy, and I feel amazing."