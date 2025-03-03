Kieran Culkin paid a subtle tribute to his wife and children with his Academy Awards outfit on Sunday (02.03.25).

Kieran Culkin at the Oscars

The 42-year-old actor - who has a daughter and a son with spouse Jazz Charlton - accessorised his custom Zegna tuxedo with a platinum brooch designed by Kwait and Fred Leighton featuring three stones, a pear-shaped Colombian emerald, a cushion-cut natural purple sapphire, and a square-cut peridot, which symbolised his family.

His stylist Chloe Hartstein told the Hollywood Reporter: “For Kieran, his whole world is his family; they’re the centre of his universe.

“So we took the birthstones from his wife and their two kids, and we had them set in a beautiful jabot pin. They’re meant to look like floating stones on his lapel.

"Kieran’s reality is his everyday life with his wife and kids, so we just wanted to be thoughtful and have that symbol of reality for him amid this incredible moment.”

Rebecca Selva, chief creative officer of Kwiat and Fred Leighton, added: “It’s a classic design that’s really meant to highlight the gemstones.

"We wanted to keep it very pure and elegant, but there’s also an Art Deco, 1920s inspiration. It’s the centennial of the Art Deco movement, and this form of brooch was very popular and chic in the 1920s, and it’s once again having a moment. We loved creating this for Kieran to wear tonight, something stylish and speaks to the essence of who he is and to the occasion.”

Kieran - who won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'A Real Pain' - and his stylist strive for him to look "easy and effortless" on the red carpet.

Chloe said: “Kieran can be a colourful guy, which sometimes can be tough with men’s suiting.

“We like approaching it from a monochromatic standpoint, because it also results in Kieran looking cool and easy and effortless. I watched him give his speech at the SAG Awards [wearing Dior Men], and I thought, He looks comfortable, he looks like himself.”

The pair have worked together since the Met Gala last year and Chloe feels they have found a style that works for the former 'Succession' star.

She said: “We’re on the same page in a lot of ways. We take our jobs seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and that’s key in these experiences. Kieran is exactly who you see when you see him on a carpet or giving a speech. He’s consistently that person, and it’s such a pleasure to work with someone who’s both a wonderful collaborator and tethered to reality in a beautiful way....

“The language we have figured out is to create a perfect mix of timeless and elegant leading-man menswear, which I really love. We’re also mixing in subtle details, little things to make Kieran feel like himself in those moments.”