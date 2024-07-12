Kim Kardashian had a salmon sperm facial.

Kim Kardashian has a new favourite facial involving the sperm of a salmon

The Skims founder is a fan of the $500 beauty treatment that makes the skin glow for several months.

Discussing who out of her family would survive in the wilderness, Kim spilled on this week's 'The Kardashians': “I got salmon sperm facial.

“With salmon sperm injected into my face.”

The 43-year-old star is known for making the Vampire Facial famous.

However, she later admitted she regretted having the controversial micro-needling treatment, which uses the person's blood to rejuvenate the skin.

She shared on Instagram in 2018: "A few years ago, I heard about a 'vampire facial,' and I was so intrigued."

Due to being pregnant at the time, she couldn't have the numbing cream, which made the pain unbearable.

She recalled: "It was really rough and painful for me. It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It's the one treatment that I'll never do again."

She added: "Even though it wasn't for me, I know it has so many benefits for your skin. Kourtney is a huge fan and I know a lot of other people that love it, too."

Kourtney, 45, has the beauty treatment as often as possible and likes to combine it with a whole day of "downtime" where she relaxes and looks after her appearance.

She told Health magazine in 2020: "I love platelet-rich plasma [treatments]. They take your blood and spin it, and then take the plasma and microneedle it [into your face]. They call it the Vampire Facial.

"It's usually a day of downtime, but it's something I like to do as often as I can."

Kim has a very full schedule due to her filming commitments and business responsibilities, which means that she is time poor when it comes to her skincare regime.

The 'American Horror Story' star - who launched her own skincare line SKKN BY KIM - will take any opportunity for look after her complexion and is happy to pamper herself on a plane with zero embarrassment.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, she said: "I love to mask when I’m traveling, on the plane or at the hotel as part of my prep when I feel like my skin is looking a bit dull, so that I have that fresh, 'I just received a facial' look before any big event."

Sometimes, Kim will have as little as 10 minutes for her skincare regime, but she will take any time she can get and it's a necessary routine she has taught her four children, North West, 11, Saint West, eight, Chicago West, six, and Psalm West, five.

The raven-haired beauty - who raises her children with ex-husband Kanye West - said: "It’s definitely nice to have a moment of self-care — even when I’m busy, I always make time for my skincare routine, especially at night.

"Taking care of your skin is such a vital part of my self-care routine, and I hope to instil that philosophy of always making that time for self-care in my children.

"It’s so important to make that time for yourself, for your mind, body and spirit."