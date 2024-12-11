Kim Kardashian is hoping to bring SKIMS to the runway.

The reality TV's star's shapewear brand has been going from strength-to-strength since she launched it back in 2019 with the company currently celebrating the opening of a new flagship store in New York City - and Kim is now looking to the future and hopes to eventually create a SKIMS fashion show.

She told WWD.com: "I can absolutely see us doing a show, not like a regularly on the fashion schedule show, but maybe something a little bit more unique.

"It would have to be an experience more than a regular show, but I would never rule anything out."

In the interview, Kim went on to insist she's very hands-on with her brand and even though she doesn't design every piece, she makes sure each item gets her approval.

She explained: "I know every single product that we have, I have fit every single product that we have coming out. And I know if there is something that slid by me, that I didn't get the final approval on from the detail on the stitching.

"And while I don't design everything for me ... if I can, I try to at some point, even if I'm just in my closet, show people how I would wear it versus how it was styled on someone else. I love always showing our hosiery and shapewear. I think it's really important, because I wear shapewear with everything, and I think before [Skims] - it's not that it wasn't accepted - it just wasn't cool."

She added: "Even if you think this sheer dress you need to go get it lined, no you don't. Just wear shapewear underneath and it'll do the job."