Kim Kardashian is launching perfume and skincare as part of a Skims beauty line.

Kim Kardashian is going back to beauty

The reality TV star has already made several attempts to establish a beauty business by starting KKW Beauty in 2017 and Skkn By Kim in 2022, which was licensed through Coty, but she has now reacquired her Skkn brand and will be relaunching it through her clothing and shapewear company Skims.

In statement obtained by WWD, Kim said: "Expanding into beauty isn't just about growing Skims - it's about building on the strength of the brand and bringing our approach to a whole new category.

"Skims has always been about redefining essentials, and now we're doing the same with beauty, skin care and fragrance.

"With the global community we've built and my experience in beauty, this felt like the right next step. We're bringing the same level of innovation, inclusivity and quality that people expect from Skims into products that will truly make a difference.

"I'm so excited for our customers to experience beauty in a whole new way with Skims."

Jens Grede, chief executive officer and co-founder of Skims, explained the Skkn brand will disappear and become a new line under the Skims umbrella, saying: "We are not going to be continuing the Skkn by Kim brand that Coty was doing. We are relaunching the categories under Skims."

Kim has huge plans for Skims coming up, including a collaboration with Nike called NikeSKIMS, and she even hopes to one day hold her own fashion shows.

She told WWD.com: "I can absolutely see us doing a show, not like a regularly on the fashion schedule show, but maybe something a little bit more unique. "It would have to be an experience more than a regular show, but I would never rule anything out."

In the interview, Kim went on to insist she's very hands-on with her brand and even though she doesn't design every piece, she makes sure each item gets her approval.

She explained: "I know every single product that we have, I have fit every single product that we have coming out. And I know if there is something that slid by me, that I didn't get the final approval on from the detail on the stitching.

"And while I don't design everything for me ... if I can, I try to at some point, even if I'm just in my closet, show people how I would wear it versus how it was styled on someone else. I love always showing our hosiery and shapewear. I think it's really important, because I wear shapewear with everything, and I think before [Skims] - it's not that it wasn't accepted - it just wasn't cool."