Kim Kardashian won't let a broken foot stop her showing off her new ski clothes on holiday

The reality TV star has been hobbling around with a medical boot on her left leg and even had to use a mobility scooter to attend the launch of her brand's new flagship store in New York City last week - but she doesn't want her injury to ruin ski season because she's so keen to hit the slopes in her new wintery designs.

She told WWD: "I'm supposed to go skiing in two weeks and I may just wrap my foot. One doctor said I could so we'll see. There is no way I can go through a season without wearing these North Face Skims clothes."

Kim went on to reveal she loves the new cold weather pieces and so does her eldest daughter North, 11.

She added: "I got my box yesterday. There's no better feeling than my daughter and all of her friends coming in my room when I was opening it and then begging to wear all the suits."

The SKIMS vs North Face line features products ranging from $60 up to $1,200 and includes a down jacket, base layers and accessories - all perfect for winter weather or down time on the slopes.

Kim is proud to be hands-on with SKIMS and can't see that changing.

She said: “I know every single product that we have, I have fit every single product that we have coming out. And I know if there is something that slid by me, that I didn’t get the final approval on from the detail on the stitching.

“And while I don’t design everything for me…if I can, I try to at some point, even if I’m just in my closet, show people how I would wear it versus how it was styled on someone else.

“I love always showing our hosiery and shapewear. I think it’s really important, because I wear shapewear with everything, and I think before [Skims] — it’s not that it wasn’t accepted — it just wasn’t cool."