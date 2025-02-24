Kim Kardashian has "obsessed" over "every single detail" of her new NikeSKIMS brand.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about creating a new Skims brand with Nike

'The Kardashians' star has brought her shapewear company Skims together with sportswear giant Nike to create a new partnership and she's planning to unveil the first products in the spring - and Kim has been busy perfecting the new line.

In a statement, she said: "Nike and Skims share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women.

"This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body.

"Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We're incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring."

News of the collaboration was previously announced on Kim's Instagram in a post which read: "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed.

"Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."

Heidi O'Neill, president of consumer, product and brand, NIKE, Inc. said: "We're energised by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS.

"This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation. We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy".

Nike bosses also revealed the initial plan had been to create a "shared product line" but they "saw an opportunity for something even bigger, making way for NikeSKIMS".

The press release added: "More than a partnership, the new brand will set a new standard in the global fitness and activewear industry with an extensive line of training apparel, footwear and accessories.

"The products' design will be both functional and flattering, meeting the unique needs and preferences of women athletes around the world and revolutionising the way they experience sport and style."