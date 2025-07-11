Kim Zolciak has had problems after undergoing body contouring.

Kim Zolciak got candid about the beauty tweakments she has undergone

The 47-year-old reality star split from NFL player Kroy Biermann - with whom she has Brielle, 28, Ariana, 23, KJ, 14, Kash, 12, and 11-year-old twins Kaia and Kane - last year and is keen to address some of the issues she's had with her appearance since losing weight in the wake of her marriage breakdown.

Speaking on Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, she said: "I’m here because I’m going through a divorce and I’ve had some weight loss and I am a small-framed person.

"And, so, the 10 pounds has definitely created some loose skin and I did some contouring. It was supposed to go under the skin and tighten it up and it did the opposite."

The Real Housewives personality also revealed she had tried a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment, Ultherapy, for the skin around her jaw and opened up on some other procedures she had had as part of a "mommy makeover".

She said: "I’ve done my boobs a few times and then I had a tummy tuck.

"I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time."

Kim is comfortable being open about having surgery because her mom always encouraged her to "fix" anything she wasn't happy with.

She said: "I sacrificed my body for six incredible humans, so I did a mommy makeover. Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you need to let yourself go.

"My mom always said growing up, if I had really big ears or a really big nose that bothered me or whatever it may have been, she would have fixed it. And I've always kind of said the same thing to my girls."

Kim's eldest daughter, Brielle, also featured on the show and admitted watching her mom had always made cosmetic treatments seem 2normal".

She said: I was always going with "her to her doctor's appointments.

"I feel like she was mostly getting every laser you could think of to remain youthful. Then, every month, I'm like, 'I need to go get my lips done.' Filler became, like, going and getting a Diet Coke. The under eye filler just became an insecurity that I didn't even know I really had.

"My mom was always going to get Botox and lip filler. Watching my mom go through this kinda just made it seem normal."