Kourtney Kardashian tries to go as long as possible without washing her hair.

'The Kardashians' star gave birth to her fourth child - a son named Rocky - late last year and she's been suffering from postpartum hair loss while she's been breastfeeding - so the reality regular has been slathering her locks with oil and trying to avoid over-styling it.

In an interview with WWD.com, she explained: "I noticed it with all four of my kids, when I was breastfeeding, that I would have hair loss and shedding ...

"A new thing I've been doing is I drink bone broth in the mornings instead of tea. I have that on my carpooling adventures.

"I try to not do too much to my hair during this time, and I try to not wash it as often as possible. I will put hair oils ...in and just keep my hair sleek, and then just try to not use a lot of product at all."

Kourtney launched her own supplements brand Lemme in 2022 and the latest addition to the line is Lemme Grow - which is designed to encourage hair growth and cut back on shedding using a natural formula without biotin.

She added of the new product: "People in the Lemme community have been asking us for a natural hair growth supplement for over two years.

"We heard from thousands of people who were looking for a hair growth solution that didn't include biotin. Many people have a sensitivity to biotin that can cause breakouts."

