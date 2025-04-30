Kristin Cavallari's daughter plans to "take over" her jewellery line one day.

Kristin Cavallari's daughter wants her business

The former 'Hills' star launched Uncommon James in 2017 and nine-year-old Saylor - who she has with ex-husband Jay Cutler - is already harbouring dreams of following in her footsteps inn the future.

Speaking on her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, Kristin said: "She has all the plans to take over Uncommon James one day, and I honestly do feel like she probably will because she is very into it for being nine years old."

Earlier this month, Saylor curated her first collection for Uncommon James and her 38-year-old mom - who also has sons Camden, 12, ad Jaxon, 10, with Jay - has enjoyed seeing her daughter's enthusiasm for the project.

She said: "She's been telling everybody. I think the whole school knows about it.

"When it came out, she actually had all of her little girlfriends over, and she gifted everyone the collection...

"It's just been really fun for me to see how excited she is about this and to be able to do this."

Kristin shared details of Saylor's first jewellery collection earlier this month.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote: "It’s a big day for my angel baby!! Saylor has her first jewelry collection out today with @uncommonjames . A beachy vibe with seashells, colorful beads, flamingos plus a lot more. It was so sweet having this experience with my girl and I’m so proud of her [pink heart emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, last month Kristin insisted Saylor wasn't going to need any advice when she was growing up and starting to date.

Speaking at a live taping of her podcast in New York City, she said: "First of all, Saylor doesn't need advice. She's gonna be just fine. That girl is tough...[She's] literally my mini-me.

"Dating advice for Saylor: really listen to your gut. I think sometimes, especially when we're younger, we ignore red flags. We put up with s*** that we shouldn't put up with.

"I think it's more about teaching my daughter to really love herself so that she doesn't put up with s*** from other people."