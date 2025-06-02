Kylie Jenner "didn't know" how much money her beauty brand was making because she didn't have the password to her account.

The reality TV star, 27, launched her Kylie Cosmetics company back in 2015 as Lip Kit by Kylie - which only sold a liquid lipstick and lip liner set before being renamed and branching out into other products - and she's now confessed she was stunned to find out the the line was so successful during the first year when she was making millions of dollars.

She told Dazed magazine: "I didn’t have my Shopify account password, and I didn’t know how much money I was making. I knew it was very successful, I just didn’t …

"It really was not, and this is how I honestly feel, it was not about the money for me. It was really just a lane for me to be creative and make other people happy. About a year later, I [got] the password to our account, and I was like: 'What is happening?'"

The publication reports the beauty brand brought in $420 million in the first 18 months when the company was only selling lip kits. The company was renamed Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 and now sells a full line of beauty products and skin care.

The brand's annual revenue was reported to be around $300 million by the end of 2016 and Kylie went on to sell a controlling stake in the company to beauty giant Coty in 2019 for a massive $600 million.

Kylie went on to admit she's using the 10th anniversary of her company's launch to reflect on her success and "appreciate all the amazing blessings".

She added: "I’m coming up on the 10th anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics, and I’ve been thinking about the beginning a lot.

"With the success of my brand and the influence, I just don’t think I knew … I don’t think I knew what I had when I had it.

"Looking back, I was so young and I had the world in my hands, and I still feel that way. I’m trying to live in the moment and appreciate all of the amazing blessings in my life instead of waiting 20 years and looking back."