Lady Gaga is excited about the future of British fashion

The 38-year-old pop star has become known for her quirky outfits over the course of her career but admitted when asked if she could name a favourite English designer that she is just more interested in up-and-coming talent within the country.

Speaking during an appearance on ELLE UK's 'Ask Me Anything' YouTube series, she said: "I would just say that always and forever, I'm really excited to see all the fashion that comes out of the UK.

"I wouldn't, like, name one person, I'd just say that the fashion schools in the UK are really, really beautiful and promising.There's just, like, amazing young people and I just wanna see them running every fashion house."

The 'Poker Face' hitmake admitted that these days, she just wants to feel like more of herself as opposed to someone who is constantly performing, although she feels "really at ease" with her sense of style.

She said: "I'm just trying to feel as in my skin as possible and not like I'm performing all the time.

"I feel really at ease about fashion and clothes. For me, I'm at a place in my life where I just want to feel like myself in clothes."

Gaga is unsure what that actually means after years in the spotlight with her extravagant and eccentric outfits but is willing to embrace whatever "change" comes along.

She added: "Whatever that means. So if that's changing, I just want to go with that feeling."

The 'Disease' singer also admitted that in recent times, she has been wearing babydoll dresses because she is fascinated by porcelain dolls.

She added: "They're so fragile. And they're beautiful too.!"