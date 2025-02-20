Lady Gaga doesn't think she'll wear another meat dress.

The 38-year-old singer sparked controversy in 2010 when she wore a dress made of raw beef for the MTV Video Music Awards.

During a lie detector test interview with Vanity Fair magazine, she was asked if she'd do the same now and replied: "I don't think so, no."

The person conducting the test said the results for her reply were "inconclusive".

Gaga quipped: "Oh. Well, that was a surprise."

The gown was designed by Franc Fernandez and caused a stir due to its use of actual meat, but she previously insisted it wasn't meant to offend vegegarians or vegans.

She told Ellen DeGeneres the dress had "many interpretations", including a commentary that the pop star herself isn't a "piece of meat".

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell helped style the 'Disease' hitmaker for the 2010 VMAs, and he was actually a vegan at the time.

Recalling how he coped with the uncomfortable situation, he told 'Watch What Happens Live WIth Andy Cohen' in 2019: "I wore really long opera length gloves and a mask and just kind of got through it."

He also revealed Gaga herself was behind the whole concept for the now iconic look.

He added: "That was hers. She's in charge of her ship."

She is famous for her outrageous ensembles over the year, but the 'A Star is Born' star says her true personal style is that of a jazz singer.

During a live streamed concert for Westfield in 2021, she said said: "In terms of fashion, I would say that there's nothing that is a limit because when it comes to jazz music, jazz music is limitless.

"In terms of the figures of chords, the way that music is structured, it's the most liberated music of all music to me.

"And I am inspired mostly by family and my sister made the costumes that I wear during the show tonight and she has watched me be a jazz singer since I was in my early pre-teen years when I was an 11 and 12 year old so she knows how to make something for me that feels authentic to who I truly am."