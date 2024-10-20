Lando Norris thinks he "probably" needs a stylist.

Lando Norris wants a stylist

The Formula 1 ace - who is the new face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Red campaign - admitted he feels "stress and pressure" about what he wears because drivers' style is scrutinised much more than it used to be so he is considering hiring an expert to put his wardrobe together.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "Sometimes it stresses you out, you know, when you’re trying to think like, ‘What do I wear? Will someone else wear it? Have I worn it before?’ and all of that kind of stuff...

"I always choose my own outfits and I probably should have a stylist or have someone to do something for me, because I probably put too much stress and pressure on myself sometimes trying to choose what outfit to wear. And I don’t think I have the best eye and knowledge of fashion and how things go together.

"But every week, basically, before I pack my bags, one of those things that I have to have in mind is, ‘What am I going to wear on Thursday?’

"It’s not something I put a lot of time and effort into because it’s of relatively low importance for me, compared to my actual job, but at the same time, it’s a little moment where we get to be ourselves as drivers, and every driver gets to kind of show themselves, their own personality and their own character."

The 24-year-old racing driver may be fronting a Ralph Lauren campaign now but he admitted he used to think the brand was too "nice" for him.

He said: "I was never lucky enough to wear Ralph Lauren when I was growing up; it was almost like too nice for me to wear.

"But my dad, who was a businessman, would wear Ralph Lauren and buy clothes from there, and that was always something I looked forward to as a kid, like, ‘One day, I’ll be able to wear Ralph Lauren.’ I’m lucky enough that I get to be part of that family now."