Law Roach is "really excited" to get back to work.

Law Roach is returning to work

The 46-year-old stylist announced he was retiring, apart from his work with Zendaya, back in 2023, but he has a new muse in 'Grown-ish' star Ryan Destiny and was thrilled to be back at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week.

He told E! News: "Tonight is my big debut, back into styling, and Ryan's my date and my new muse.

"I'm really excited, and the Fashion Trust Awards is a good place to debut and let everyone know that I'm back."

Law also heaped praise on Sam Woolf, who he once mentored in the fashion world, and his work with Doechii, in particular her recent looks at Paris Fashion Week.

He said: "I think everybody's in love with Doechii right now. I think that Doechii is doing a really good job of playing all these characters and making us fall in love with not just the music, but her personal style.

"I have to give a shout out to her stylist, Sam Woolf, who worked for me years and years ago. I love seeing my children go out into the world, into the wild, and succeed."

Law confirmed he will be working with Zendaya on finding her wedding dress though he thinks it will be some time before she and Tom Holland tie the knot.

He said: "It's far away. They're both making a bunch of movies this year, and there's a lot of premieres next year, so you'll see a lot of red carpets. So, you know, I'm, I'm resting up for 2026."

The stylist will be working with the 'Euphoria' actress for the upcoming Met Gala but they will be "doing their own thing" and walking separately this year.

Meanwhile, Ryan is excited to be working with the acclaimed stylist.

She told E! News: "I'm just very, very happy and excited for what we are going to do. I definitely trust him, and I think it's something that we are learning with each other, figuring things out, and this is really fun. He's the best of the best."

Law previously insisted he was tired of the "politics" of the fashion industry.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram in March 2023, he said: "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I'm out."