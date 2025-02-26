Leonardo DiCaprio has become an ambassador for Rolex.

The 50-year-old actor is the latest celebrity to front the luxury watch brand and has joined the likes of Martin Scorcese and 'Titanic' director James Cameron.

On their official website, Rolex described the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star as a "Hollywood icon and climate champion.

The company added: "Beyond acting, DiCaprio is passionately dedicated to environmental advocacy.

"In 1998, he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, focusing on the protection of the world's last wild places and addressing climate change. He has produced numerous documentaries such as 'Before the Flood' (2016) and 'Ice on Fire' (2019), which highlight the urgency of environmental action. DiCaprio also serves as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, using his platform to address climate change at global summits and directly support various conservation projects worldwide.

Meanwhile, the designer also noted that they like to acknowledge those with such "talent and unwavering determination" that they can make a difference in the world as he was officially named a Rolex Testimonee for 2025.

The company added: "Rolex crowns those whose talent and unwavering determination inspire the world. They all share a vision, a guiding ideal. With audacity and perseverance, they dare to chase the impossible and overcome every challenge to achieve excellence.

"Their journeys go beyond personal success. The men and women of the Rolex family inspire the dreams and achievements of today and shape those of tomorrow.

"Whether on screen or behind the scenes, DiCaprio's efforts are guided by his desire to inspire and bring about meaningful change.

"Leonardo DiCaprio became a Rolex Testimonee in 2025."