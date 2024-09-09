Lesley Manville "shrieked" with joy when she landed a campaign for Loewe because she has "always" loved fashion.

The 68-year-old actress became the face of the fashion brand's autumn/winter 2024 collection alongside another Hollywood star - Daniel Craig - who starred in adverts for the men's range and Lesley has now revealed she was utterly delighted to be given such a prestigious job.

She told The Times newspaper: "When my agent told me, apparently I just shrieked. She said, ‘I’ve never seen you so happy.’ I suppose it’s because it’s a departure. But it’s definitely, definitely because I love clothes. That’s how I treat myself."

Lesley added her love of fashion dates back to when she was a teenager, adding: "Always have [loved fashion]. Since I was a kid. I remember with my first week’s wages, when I was 16 and doing a musical in the West End, I was earning £30 a week, which was a lot of money.

"I bought myself - it’s very unethical, and obviously I wouldn’t do it now, but at the time it wasn’t - a white rabbit fur coat."

Previous models for Loewe have included acting veterans Sir Anthony Hopkins and Dame Maggie Smith/

Lesley has previously cited Kate Bush and Stevie Nicks as her fashion idols and revealed she's always looked a bit "bohemian".

She told W magazine: "I grew up in Brighton, on the south coast of England, which is a little bit bohemian, a little bit hippie.

"So I just adored Stevie Nicks, I used to wear all that floaty stuff, like Kate Bush. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve probably got more sophisticated and maybe a bit more elegant.

"But not stuffy - I still want it to be a little bit edgy. At the moment, I’m into nice, clean, baggy trousers with a nice shirt or something silk on top. I’ll definitely do a great Christian Dior jacket with a pair of seemingly casual trousers.

"I don’t want to look like 'Mrs. Middle-Class Conventional'. There was a period when I was much more, rolled-up jeans and a smock-y top, but that’s when I had a young kid around.

"That’s the great thing about fashion - there’s so much influence out there, and it’s always evolving."