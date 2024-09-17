Lily Collins has a favourite outfit from season four of 'Emily in Paris.'

Lily Collins has revealed her favourite outfit from the hit TV show

The latest season of the hit rom-com recently premiered on Netflix, and Lily has confessed to having a fondness from one on-screen outfit in particular.

The brunette beauty - who plays the part of Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive, on the show - told PEOPLE: "I think there's an outfit in the two episodes at the end, which was a vintage Alaia skirt and a white collared shirt with flats and a little scarf.

"It felt, to me, like a real departure for Emily, and more Italian, more holiday vacation vibes, and more practical running around with flats. It just felt cinematic."

Lily, 35 - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - also revealed that some of her on-screen outfits were inspired by the career of Audrey Hepburn.

She explained: "[Part] two includes the 'Charade' look at the top of the mountain, as well as 'Roman Holiday', obviously.

"And [costume designer Marylin Fitoussi] always tries to draw inspiration, but give it an Emily twist. And so I think, for us, that was exactly what we did.

"We took images that were so iconic. So it's important to always have that touch."

Previously, Lily admitted that her ‘Emily in Paris’ character has pushed her to take “new risks” with her fashion choices.

The actress told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I take new risks because of Emily, whether that’s with colour palette, texture, print or shape – she helps me branch out and try new things."