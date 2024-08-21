Lily-Rose Depp has teamed up with Chanel to bring back wired headphones in the form of a necklace.

The 25-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - is playing a key role in reviving the gadget after signing up to be the face of the luxury fashion house's Premiere Sound Watch - which is priced at €14,800 (£12,639) for a non-numbered limited edition that blends classic Chanel elegance with modern technology.

It features a quartz movement and an 18k gold-coated woven steel chain, which can double as an oversized necklace.

The stylish and functional accessory is set to launch on September 2 at selected Chanel locations worldwide, with an exclusive early release at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche on August 31.

But what really sets it apart is the pair of wired earbuds that accompany it.

These earbuds, which Chanel claims offer ‘high-quality sound,’ can be detached for those who prefer to wear the necklace on its own.

The set even includes a 3.5mm plug along with adaptors for USB-C and Apple’s Lightning jack, making it compatible with a wide range of devices.

Although Depp is the face of the official campaign, the Premiere Sound Watch was first seen on Blackpink's Jennie Kim earlier this summer.

With this star-studded endorsement, the watch is poised to become a coveted piece among collectors who appreciate high fashion and cutting-edge design.

Lily-Rose Depp has previously worked with Chanel on a number of campaigns including promos for the brand's Rouge Coco Bloom and Rouge Coco Flash lipsticks, as well as the No.5 L'Eau scent, the J-12 watch and the Sac 22 handbag.