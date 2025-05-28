Lindsay Lohan's style is "comfort-focused".

Lindsay Lohan loves to feel comfortable

The 38-year-old actress has revealed that she always has "a good pair of comfortable high-waisted leggings" on hand, admitting that she's "in leggings all day".

Speaking to ELLE, Lindsay shared: "Depending on where I am, that also kind of [determines] what I’m going to be [dressed] like.

"If I’m in Los Angles, everyone’s in athleisure all day every day. When I’m home, I get ready in my workout clothes, do my workout, and then they’re in the hamper. You know what I mean?

"But I’m a leggings girl. I’ve always been, since forever. I like to be able to have a good pair of comfortable high-waisted leggings always on hand. Especially now, having a kid, you always want to have comfort. I have days where I’m in leggings all day."

Lindsay admits that comfort is her biggest fashion priority.

The Hollywood star also observed that her style has evolved over the years, acknowledging that she's "become a bit more modest" in recent times.

Lindsay - who is married to Bader Shammas - said: "I’ve always been comfort-focused. If I’m not comfortable in it, I’m not going to put it on. That’s always been a big thing for me.

"With time, maybe I’ve become a bit more modest. I’m not as comfortable risking certain things. But it depends. If it’s a nice dinner date with my husband, I want to feel sexy and look nice. And then my daywear is more casual, usually. But when I’m in New York, I like to dress because I’m in New York."

Lindsay has hung on to lots of her old outfits. However, the actress doesn't have any intention of actually wearing them again.

She said: "You have your favourite things you never want to get rid of, and you hoard them.

"Will I wear low-rise jeans? Will I do it? I don’t know. I look back at pictures and I’m like, ‘I think I’m good.’"

Asked if there's any beauty ideas she'd like to revisit, Lindsay replied: "I don’t think I would ever put those blonde streaks in my hair again. Just because I know it will damage my hair."