Lindsay Lohan always "admired" fellow redheads Julia Roberts and Julianne Moore.

Lindsay Lohan loves her red hair

The 'Parent Trap' actress has always loved her own natural hair colour and appreciated seeing older stars on screen who share her colouring at a time when she was getting mocked for her appearance.

Asked whose hair she has always admired, she told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I think that it was always Julia Roberts growing up, because I could relate to her with my red hair. And Julianne Moore. I think it’s the redhead thing.

"I’ve always liked my own hair colour — I looked up to them and admired them.

"When you’re young and in school and you’re freckled, especially when I was growing up, people would make fun of me sometimes, so I needed to emulate other people who were older and had gotten through that phase."

The 38-year-old star is a big fan of hair accessories.

She said: "I like hair accessories. I love a bow or a headband if it works, right? The other day, I tried wearing a headband because I felt very 'Clueless', like Alicia Silverstone. But I need to find a way to make it work. Because I do love headbands.

"I mean, I love throwing on a headband sometimes, but then I always worry that my hair will get flat."

Lindsay - who is fronting Nexxus' Style Swap hair campaign - tries not to wash her locks every day and skips blow drying it when she can to keep her tresses healthy.

She said: "I love using Nexxus hair oil. I think that’s important. Whenever you’re on the go and have lots of products going into your hair, you want to make sure you’re reapplying something to nourish it. That’s currently what I’m using.

"I try not to blow-dry my hair so often if I don’t have to. I feel like washing my hair daily can dry it out, so I try to avoid doing that."