Lottie Tomlinson became "addicted" to fillers because she was "always searching" for ways to improve her image.

Lottie Tomlinson had too much filler because she was 'addicted' to changing her looks

The 25-year-old influencer - who is the sister of One Direction star Louis Tomlinson - has admitted she started to become self-conscious about her looks after being thrust into the spotlight alongside her famous brother and her insecurities led her down a dark path of trying more procedures to change her appearance after first trying lip-filler at the age of 17.

She told The Times newspaper: "I had some puppy fat which made me very self-aware, and the filler culture was coming in and I felt I had to look perfect.

"Then I became addicted: cheek filler, jaw filler, more make-up, blonder hair, slimmer and more tanned. My mum thought I looked perfect, but I was always searching."

However, Lottie decided to change her ways after her filled lips started to swell and crack while she was pregnant with her first child - admitting she had all of her filler dissolved.

She explained: "I had everything removed, the false eyelashes too. It was liberating."

However, she decided to keep her breast implants: "That was just enhancement. The rest radically changed the way I looked. My breasts also got huge when I was pregnant and it was a bit painful. But I still breastfed. I loved carrying my child. I felt fantastic even when I was sick and exhausted."

Lottie - who is currently pregnant with her second child - went on to become a beauty brand owner by setting up her own fake tan company called Tanologist. She went on to reveal she got into the tanning business because she'd had so many bad experiences with products in the past.

Lottie told the publication: "I wanted my own business, I was quite aware that ... I was just working with an app [being an Instagram influencer]. That's why I started Tanologist with my business partner.

"I was always using tanning treatments that would end up turning my sheets orange and my face would break out in spots - this is more natural."