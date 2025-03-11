Camila Mendes has a "love-hate" relationship with cardio exercise.

Camila Mendes has opened up about her fitness efforts

The 30-year-old actress embarked on a relentless fitness drive in preparation for 'Masters of the Universe', the upcoming superhero film, and Camila has revealed that she's loved the challenge of getting in tip-top shape for her role.

The brunette beauty - who plays Teela in the movie - told PEOPLE: "I've always wanted to have a role that I could train for and be physical and just see what my body is capable of, because the motivation to do something to this extent wasn't really there unless there was a character to do it for."

Camila has trained five days a week in preparation for the role - even though she's not a huge fan of doing cardio exercises.

The actress - who is best known for playing Veronica Lodge on 'Riverdale' - joked: "The best part is when it's over."

Camila actually features in a new Adidas campaign and the actress is thrilled to be working with the iconic sportswear brand.

She said: "This really feels like a brand that when I tell my family, 'I'm doing an Adidas campaign,' it's like their reaction is always really cool because ... it means so much to so many people.

"Everyone owns Adidas in their closet. It's a part of everyone's wardrobe in some way, whether they even realise it or not."

Meanwhile, Camila previously admitted to being inspired by Rachel Bilson's fashion choices.

The actress hailed Rachel, 43 - who starred in 'The O.C.' - as "the coolest".

Camila told ELLE: "Rachel Bilson was the fashion inspiration for me growing up. To me, she was the epitome of laid-back, chic style. God, she was the coolest."