Lucy Boynton says "decoration and comfort" best describe her personal style.

Lucy Boynton says feeling comfortable in her clothes makes her ooze confidence

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star says getting to see the process behind costuming her characters in the various roles she has taken on over the years has informed her own style and she realised that she feels her most confident when she is comfortable.

She told Harper's BAZAAR UK: "The costuming process for my job has been so informative in determining my own style. The more comfortable you are in your clothes and therefore your body, the more confident and outward-facing you can be. You then naturally focus more on everything going on around you, and get to enjoy it more. So decoration and comfort are the buzzwords for my style... I think!"

The 30-year-old star loves how Chanel's timeless pieces enable the wearer to get experimental with their style.

She said: "I think Chanel has a clear identity but it also allows for experimentation and personalisation for the person wearing it. The collections always have an eclectic range of shapes and cuts, and each collection feels so different to the next. I love fashion for the opportunity for self-expression, experimentation, and decoration."

And Lucy heaped praise on Chanel for making garments that women feel "empowered" in while "not having to compromise on elegance".

The 'Barbie' actress explained: "I love the ethos of what Gabrielle Chanel wanted to design for women and why; she moved away from the cinched waist, which was so popular at the time, and designed the Chanel suit so that women could work and move and actually breathe, while not having to compromise on elegance.

"I always feel really empowered when wearing Chanel. And the attention to detail on each piece is astonishing. I say it a lot, but it really is wearing art."