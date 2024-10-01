Lupita Nyong’o has joined Chanel as a brand ambassador.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has been seen wearing the iconic house's designs on red carpets plenty of times over the last decade - was in attendance on the final day of Paris Fashion Week for the brand's spring 2025 ready-to-wear show.

Following the event, the French company confirmed her new role to Women's Wear Daily.

Last year, she attended Chanel's fall 2023 haute couture show, and wore one of its a haute couture gowns for the Academy Museum Gala in December.

When it comes to her own style choices, Lupita - who rose to prominence after winning an Academy Award for her role in '12 Years a Slave' in 2013 - recently admitted she didn't have a glamorous lifestyle before her rise to fame.

And despite now loving getting dressed up for the red carpet, she "hates" the idea of shopping around for the perfect outfit.

She told Glamour: "I hate shopping. I love red carpets. You get to be Cinderella for a night.

"My life before the launch of my career did not involve a lot of ball gowns. Now I wear so many and I love it."

The 'Queen of Katwe' star also revealed that in terms of striving for "perfection", she has learned to simply embrace herself for who she is, and she can forgive herself if she ever falls short.

She added: "These days I allow myself to be a human being. I’ve just found a way of forgiving myself for not being perfect."

Looking back to 2014, she once wore a caped red Ralph Lauren dress to the Golden Globes, and even though she was delighted with the "bold" choice, her publicists took some convincing.

She said: ""Publicists were a little bit nervous about it because it was so bold.

"There’s a cape. I felt like a superhero in it. One of my publicists was so scared of it, and she was like, ‘Maybe it’s too much.'

"Purely because I liked it — my rule of thumb has always been, I only want to wear things that I like, that feel good to wear. And that was one of those moments."