Savannah Chrisley felt like a "totally different human being" after undergoing liposuction.

The 27-year-old reality star - who is the is the daughter of former Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley - has opened up for the first time about having the cosmetic surgical procedure, in which unwanted fat deposits are removed from specific parts of the body.

Savannah admitted the surgery made her "want to live healthier".

Speaking on her Unlocked podcast alongside her plastic surgeon, Dr. Charlie Galanis, she said: "Speaking from personal experience, when I got my lipo done, I felt like, when you can look in the mirror and see a difference, it made me want to live healthier.

"When I saw the results, I was like, oh my gosh. I wanna keep this up,"

Savannah didn't reveal exactly when she had liposuction, but said it was around Christmas time "a while ago".

The star wanted to go under the knife after gaining 40lbs amid her battle with endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

She said: "I was going through all kinds of s*** with my endometriosis.

"I had taken this medication and I gained 40lbs in like three months. It was crazy. And I had to do this like campaign shoot and I hated how I looked.

"I went to Beverly Hills, mom [Julie Chrisley] went with me, I did the surgery.

"And for me, it was just, I felt like s***. I didn't like how I looked."

Speaking to Dr. Galanis, who said Savannah was "cursing like a drunken sailor" following her treatment, the star said: "I kept saying you were hot.

"My mother was like, 'Savannah, shut up.' "