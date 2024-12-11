Madison Beer is the new face of Kate Spade.

Madison Beer has landed a new Christmas campaign

The 25-year-old singer has signed up to star in the handbag brand's new holiday campaign which focuses on a theme of friendship and also features Madison's best pal Lena Fultz who shares the spotlight with the pop star as well as influencers Lilly Russell and Pamela Valdez.

Madison said of the adverts: "This Kate Spade New York holiday campaign is about celebrating friendships and those special people in our lives who always show up. For me, it's my best friend, Lena. This is a tribute to best friend energy and how we celebrate each other this season."

Eva Erdmann, chief executive officer and brand president of Kate Spade New York, told WWD: "This year's holiday campaign is a celebration of friendship.

"And more specifically, a recognition and appreciation of your life's caring friend: that very special person in our lives who knows how to bring joy or make you smile.

"What first drew me to Kate Spade New York is the brand's unique ability to connect with its consumer on a very emotional level, and looking forward, we'll be exploring new ways to engage with a new, younger audience with the same meaningful and emotional connection.

"This holiday season we took an approach that goes beyond the expected message of gifting, and stretched into recognizing that a truly good friend is the best gift of all."

It comes after Madison previously revealed plans to change her tour outfits to reflect her "sexier" sense of style.

The singer she wants to look "more evolved" than when she last toured throughout 2021 and 2022 and is "excited" for fans to see what she has managed to do with her wardrobe.

She told Access Hollywood: "Last time was sort of a princess vibe, very fairy tale energy. This time it's a little more sexy, maybe evolved, more mature. I'm excited for people to see how I've taken the last outfits and made them a bit more that."