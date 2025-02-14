Marc Jacobs has secured an exclusive distribution deal with department store Isetan.

Marc Jacobs has landed a new distribution deal in Japan

The 61-year-old fashion designer is set to sell his label's Spring 2025 Runway collection to the Isetan flagship in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Jacobs is in the Japanese capital to showcase the 2024 collection that was featured on the runway last July.

He is quoted by Women's Wear Daily as saying: "We decided [on Isetan] because we have some history, and it’s the best fashion store in Tokyo.

"I haven’t been there in a very long time, but I also trust the people I work with. They think it’s a great place for us to be. It has the most sophisticated offer in terms of fashion, and it always comes down to if you could choose one thing, what would it be? History and education inform our choice."

Marc Jacobs has launched a pop-up retail experience inside the department store, which takes up a prime 861-square-foot unit on the first floor.

It has been inspired by the brand's house codes and also allows fans of the designer's fashion to browse the Fall 24 Runway collection, Bookmarc titles and the new runway-inspired bag called The Dual.

According to the publication, there will be a "longer-running space" on the third floor where "ready-to-wear" accessories will be shown off.

The experience is open until February 18 but Jacobs has confirmed that the relationship with Isetan will be a long-term thing.

The designer said: "The intention is always to establish a good relationship with people . . . . It’s everyone’s intention that it’s ongoing."

However, he prefers the fact that the Marc Jacobs runway is featured in just a single store rather than throughout the chain.

He said: "I don’t know if my thinking is in line with the people who are making the business grow."