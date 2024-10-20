Margot Robbie has finally "figured out" her sense of style.

The 34-year-old actress admitted that she had some "horrifying moments" in her teenage years and was still trying to come up with a look that worked for her through her twenties but has now settled on a fashion sense that makes her "feel good" about herself.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I'm in my thirties now and I feel like I've figured out what works for me in a way that I don't think I had figured out when I was younger. Definitely not as a teenager. We all have that horrifying moment where you look back at a photo and you're like, ‘Why did I have that side fringe?’ "Trends change, but also sometimes it's just in its execution, not quite working. Then in my twenties, I was still figuring out what made me feel good. "Sometimes you fall into the trap of wanting to jump onto a trend or a fad but I prefer now to just enhance the parts of me that I like the most. That feels the most authentic, but I think it also just comes across as looking the nicest."

The 'Barbie' star - who was recently announced as the face of Chanel No. 5 - admitted that she finds "inspiration" for her style "everywhere", including from the stars of Golden Age Hollywood.

She said: "I find inspiration everywhere. When it comes to a red-carpet look, we pull reference images. It can be Lauren Hutton, it could be Brigitte Bardot. For characters I've played, or whoever I'm working with, I always find inspiration in the icons. For Barbie, we had a lot of images of Catherine Deneuve, who was also the face of Chanel N°5, but particularly her in The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. Brigitte Bardot, we also referenced a lot. It's those icons that remain timeless because you can't help but feel inclined to recreate them in some way."