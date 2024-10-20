Margot Robbie "strives" to achieve "French girl beauty".

Margot Robbie has revealed she struggles to achieve French girl beauty

The 'Barbie' actress has admitted she struggles to achieve a more "put-together" look and instead leans into trends from her native Australia which are more "casual".

She told Vogue: "In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. I think French girl beauty is also effortless, but in a more put-together way. It’s hard to achieve, but I think it’s the thing we’re all striving for."

Margot was recently announced as the new face of Chanel No 5 and she still has vivid memories of seeing Nicole Kidman - who grew up in Australia - starring in the perfume's adverts.

She added: "My first memory of Chanel No 5 is the Nicole Kidman commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann. I was probably 14 and [Luhrmann's film] 'Moulin Rouge' was so big.

"I remember the commercial so vividly. And because Nicole is Australian, it gave me that first little glimmer of like, 'Oh, maybe these dreams are within reach. Someone else from my country did it. Maybe I can too'."

She went on to talk about the use of the colour red in her own Chanel No5 advert, in which she stars opposite fellow Aussie Jacob Elordi.

Margot said: "There’s something inherently passionate and strong about the colour red. There’s a real strength in this fragrance, too. When I think of the kind of woman that might wear Chanel No 5, I think that she’s powerful, she has desires."

Margot previously admitted she was thrilled to be joining the "Chanel family" by becoming the face of the iconic fragrance.

She told WWD: "I’ve just always known about Chanel No.5 ... It’s iconic and an iconic brand. It’s that thing that you always associate with absolute height of luxury.

"At least that’s how I always felt about Chanel. Now I’m in the Chanel family; I associate with more personal memories and things that I’ve gotten to do."